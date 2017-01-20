Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222422
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Johanne Marie Debesis
14404 Rockfern Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Applicant

Gail W. Watson
14405 Fairlawn Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Dharminder Lal Kampani
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Fiduciary

Gail W. Watson
14405 Fairlawn Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dharminder Lal Kampani
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 EST 222422—Estate of Johanne Marie Debesis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Kampani, atty.
