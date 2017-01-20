Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222422
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Johanne Marie Debesis
14404 Rockfern Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017
Applicant
Gail W. Watson
14405 Fairlawn Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary
Gail W. Watson
14405 Fairlawn Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 222422—Estate of Johanne Marie Debesis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Kampani, atty.
About your information and the public record.