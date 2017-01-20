Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222430
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 16, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Benedict C. Destefano
8549 Linsolnsgire Blvd.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Other
Tamara Brown
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 222430—Re: Benedict C. Destefano. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
