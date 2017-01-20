Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222430
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 16, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Benedict C. Destefano
8549 Linsolnsgire Blvd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Other

Tamara Brown
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 222430—Re: Benedict C. Destefano. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
