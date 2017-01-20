Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222435
Date Died
October 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mary Louise Widowski
6260 Westminster Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Robert Wagner
Mark R. Wagner, Attorney at Law
1392 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-2108

Decedent

Hildegarde Boehm
7303 Barton Hills Drive
Cleveland OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, October 7, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222435—Estate of Hildegarde Boehm. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. R. Wagner, atty.
