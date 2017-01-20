Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222435
- Date Died
- October 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mary Louise Widowski
6260 Westminster DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Mark R. Wagner, Attorney at Law
1392 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-2108
Decedent
Hildegarde Boehm
7303 Barton Hills DriveCleveland OH 44124
Text2017 EST 222435—Estate of Hildegarde Boehm. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. R. Wagner, atty.
