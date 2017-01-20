Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222437
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 27, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Leanne J. Verdile
11420 Johnson Dr.Parma OH 44130
Decedent
Robert M. Grodell
7487 Skylark Dr.Parma OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 222437—Estate of Robert M. Grodell. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
