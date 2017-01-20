Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222437
Date Died
October 6, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 27, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Leanne J. Verdile
11420 Johnson Dr.
Parma OH 44130

Decedent

Robert M. Grodell
7487 Skylark Dr.
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222437—Estate of Robert M. Grodell. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
