Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222440
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Karl E. Gruber
18409 Orchard Hill DriveBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017
Applicant
Cynthia G. Nader
8685 Cedar Rd.Chesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Fiduciary
Cynthia G. Nader
8685 Cedar Rd.Chesterland OH 44026
Fiduciary's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 222440—Estate of Karl E. Gruber. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
