Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222440
Bond
1
Date Died
January 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Karl E. Gruber
18409 Orchard Hill Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017

Applicant

Cynthia G. Nader
8685 Cedar Rd.
Chesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Zachary Francis Zele
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Fiduciary

Cynthia G. Nader
8685 Cedar Rd.
Chesterland OH 44026
Fiduciary's Attorney
Zachary Francis Zele
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 222440—Estate of Karl E. Gruber. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 