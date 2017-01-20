Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222445
- Date Died
- December 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patricia N. Custer
123 Elm Ct.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant
John T. Custer
123 Elm CourtChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Scott A. Larrick
8442 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026
Fiduciary
John T. Custer
123 Elm CourtChagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 222445—Estate of Patricia N. Custer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. A. Larrick, atty.
