Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222445
Date Died
December 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Patricia N. Custer
123 Elm Ct.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Applicant

John T. Custer
123 Elm Court
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Allen Larrick
Scott A. Larrick
8442 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026

Fiduciary

John T. Custer
123 Elm Court
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Scott Allen Larrick
Scott A. Larrick
8442 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026

Text

2017 EST 222445—Estate of Patricia N. Custer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. A. Larrick, atty.
