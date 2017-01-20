Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222446
- Date Died
- December 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Elmer S. Lenart
10064 N. Church Drive, #303Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, December 29, 2016
Applicant
Gregg S. Lenart
32856 Chestnut Ridge RoadNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Marcia E. Hurt
2024 South Belvoir Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44121
Text2017 EST 222446—Estate of Elmer S. Lenart. Will admitted to probate. M. E. Hurt, atty.
About your information and the public record.