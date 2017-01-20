Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222446
Date Died
December 29, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Elmer S. Lenart
10064 N. Church Drive, #303
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, December 29, 2016

Applicant

Gregg S. Lenart
32856 Chestnut Ridge Road
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Marcia Ellen Hurt
Marcia E. Hurt
2024 South Belvoir Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44121

Text

2017 EST 222446—Estate of Elmer S. Lenart. Will admitted to probate. M. E. Hurt, atty.
