Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222448
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 23, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Katarina Mesarovich
2 Elishas PathWainscott NY 11975
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Ward
Mihajlo Mesarovich
17461 ShelburneCleveland OH 44118
Text2017 GRD 222448—Re: Mihajlo Mesarovich. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
