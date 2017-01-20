Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222448
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 23, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Katarina Mesarovich
2 Elishas Path
Wainscott NY 11975
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Ward

Mihajlo Mesarovich
17461 Shelburne
Cleveland OH 44118

Text

2017 GRD 222448—Re: Mihajlo Mesarovich. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
