Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222451
Date Died
May 24, 1997
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Bernard Michael Gurr
2671 W. Wallings Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Saturday, May 24, 1997

Applicant

Cynthia Halle
9780 Royal Valley Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Earl Lazzaro
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 222451—Estate of Bernard Michael Gurr. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
