Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222451
- Date Died
- May 24, 1997
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Bernard Michael Gurr
2671 W. Wallings RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant
Cynthia Halle
9780 Royal Valley DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 222451—Estate of Bernard Michael Gurr. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
