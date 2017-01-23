Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222453
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 23, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Delores M. Whitaker
271 Cedar Road, Menorah Park
Beachwood OH 44122-1381

Next of Kin

Yolanda Whitaker
13909 Beaumont
East Cleveland OH 44112

Applicant

Delrietta Whitaker
983 East 179th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 GRD 222453—Re: Delores M. Whitaker. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
