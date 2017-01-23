Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222453
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 23, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Delores M. Whitaker
271 Cedar Road, Menorah ParkBeachwood OH 44122-1381
Next of Kin
Yolanda Whitaker
13909 BeaumontEast Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant
Delrietta Whitaker
983 East 179th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Text2017 GRD 222453—Re: Delores M. Whitaker. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
