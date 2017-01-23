Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222454
Date Died
July 28, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Frances Holecek
3874 Washington Park Boulevard
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Jane Mary Varga
Law Office of Jane M. Varga
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Rose Josephine Holecek
3874 Washington Park Boulevard
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Thursday, July 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222454—Estate of Rose Josephine Holecek. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Varga, atty.
