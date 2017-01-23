Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222454
- Date Died
- July 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Frances Holecek
3874 Washington Park BoulevardCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Jane M. Varga
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Rose Josephine Holecek
3874 Washington Park BoulevardCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Thursday, July 28, 2016
Text2017 EST 222454—Estate of Rose Josephine Holecek. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Varga, atty.
