Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222456
- Date Died
- December 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dianne Babets
237 East 208th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Hawkins and Company, LLC
1267 W 9th St, Suite 500
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Donald J. Babets
237 East 208th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Fiduciary
Dianne Babets
237 East 208th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Fiduciary's Attorney
Hawkins and Company, LLC
1267 W 9th St, Suite 500
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222456—Estate of Donald J. Babets. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. W. Monroe, atty.
