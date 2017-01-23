Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222456
Date Died
December 5, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Dianne Babets
237 East 208th Street
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Robert William Monroe
Hawkins and Company, LLC
1267 W 9th St, Suite 500
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Donald J. Babets
237 East 208th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Monday, December 5, 2016

Fiduciary

Dianne Babets
237 East 208th Street
Euclid OH 44123
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert William Monroe
Hawkins and Company, LLC
1267 W 9th St, Suite 500
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222456—Estate of Donald J. Babets. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. W. Monroe, atty.
