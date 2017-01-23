Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222457
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 14, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Rodney Vaughn
17710 Scottsdale Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Next of Kin

Rodney Emory

Applicant

Nicole Emory
17710 Scottsdale Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 222457—Re: Rodney Vaughn. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
