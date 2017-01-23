Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222457
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 14, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Rodney Vaughn
17710 Scottsdale Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Next of Kin
Rodney Emory
Applicant
Nicole Emory
17710 Scottsdale Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 222457—Re: Rodney Vaughn. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
