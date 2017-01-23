Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222458
Date Died
August 23, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Jean A. Dempsey
26259 Cranage Rd.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Applicant

Michael A. Dempsey
26259 Cranage Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Jamie M. Wittensoldner
Gruber, Thomas & Co.
6370 Mt. Pleasant St. NW
North Canton OH 44720

Text

2017 EST 222458—Estate of Jean A. Dempsey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Wittensoldner, atty.
