Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222458
- Date Died
- August 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Jean A. Dempsey
26259 Cranage Rd.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Applicant
Michael A. Dempsey
26259 Cranage RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Gruber, Thomas & Co.
6370 Mt. Pleasant St. NW
North Canton OH 44720
Text2017 EST 222458—Estate of Jean A. Dempsey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Wittensoldner, atty.
About your information and the public record.