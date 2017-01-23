Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222459
Date Died
December 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ann A. Goss
18 East Carriage Dr.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Sunday, December 25, 2016

Applicant

John P. Goss
518 Falls Rd.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Joyce Gorretta
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Fiduciary

John P. Goss
518 Falls Rd.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Laura Joyce Gorretta
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 222459—Estate of Ann A. Goss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
