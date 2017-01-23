Probate
Decedent
Ann A. Goss
18 East Carriage Dr.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant
John P. Goss
518 Falls Rd.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary
John P. Goss
518 Falls Rd.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 222459—Estate of Ann A. Goss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
