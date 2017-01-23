Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222463
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 7, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Nicholas Van Cocita
3784 Washington Park Blvd.
Newburgh Heights OH 44105

Applicant

Carl N. Cocita
3784 Washington Park Blvd.
Newburgh Heights OH 44105

Old Name

Huynh Van Hoang
3784 Washington Park Blvd.
Newburgh Heights OH 44105

Text

2017 MSC 222463—Re: Huynh Van Hoang. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
