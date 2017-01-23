Date Filed Monday, January 23, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC222463 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Mar 7, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2017 MSC 222463—Re: Huynh Van Hoang. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.