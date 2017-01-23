Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222463
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 7, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Nicholas Van Cocita
3784 Washington Park Blvd.Newburgh Heights OH 44105
Applicant
Carl N. Cocita
3784 Washington Park Blvd.Newburgh Heights OH 44105
Old Name
Huynh Van Hoang
3784 Washington Park Blvd.Newburgh Heights OH 44105
Text2017 MSC 222463—Re: Huynh Van Hoang. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
