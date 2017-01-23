Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222465
- Date Died
- November 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Alexander Kozak
7342 Cricket LaneSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Applicant
Catherine Ann Kozak
7342 Cricket LaneSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 222465—Estate of Alexander Kozak. Will admitted to probate. D. R. Boldt, atty.
