Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222465
Date Died
November 8, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Alexander Kozak
7342 Cricket Lane
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Applicant

Catherine Ann Kozak
7342 Cricket Lane
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 222465—Estate of Alexander Kozak. Will admitted to probate. D. R. Boldt, atty.
