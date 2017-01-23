Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222467
Date Died
October 9, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 6, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Patrick M. Lamb
16478 Acacia Drive
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
William Lawrence Danko
Self
26739 Jefferson Court
Bay Village OH 44140

Decedent

George R. Lamb
27569 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222467—Estate of George R. Lamb. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. W. L. Danko, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 