Date Filed Monday, January 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222467 Date Died October 9, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 6, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222467—Estate of George R. Lamb. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. W. L. Danko, atty.