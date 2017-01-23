Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222467
- Date Died
- October 9, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 6, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Patrick M. Lamb
16478 Acacia DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Self
26739 Jefferson Court
Bay Village OH 44140
Decedent
George R. Lamb
27569 Detroit RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016
Text2017 EST 222467—Estate of George R. Lamb. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. W. L. Danko, atty.
