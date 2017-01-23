Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222468
Date Died
December 27, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Donald Meister
23906 Woodway Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Applicant

David Robert Meister
8616 Alexis Drive
Macedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Fiduciary

David Robert Meister
8616 Alexis Drive
Macedonia OH 44056
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Text

2017 EST 222468—Estate of Donald Meister. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 