Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222468
- Date Died
- December 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Donald Meister
23906 Woodway RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Applicant
David Robert Meister
8616 Alexis DriveMacedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Fiduciary
David Robert Meister
8616 Alexis DriveMacedonia OH 44056
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Text2017 EST 222468—Estate of Donald Meister. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
About your information and the public record.