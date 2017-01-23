Date Filed Monday, January 23, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222470 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 21, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 222470—Re: Arthur Haynes. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. C. Corea, atty.