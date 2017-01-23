Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222470
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 21, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Tamara Lentini
2111 Olive AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Board of DD
1275 Lakeside Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Arthur Haynes
3660 W. 128thCleveland OH 44111
Text2017 GRD 222470—Re: Arthur Haynes. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. C. Corea, atty.
