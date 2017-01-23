Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222470
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 21, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Tamara Lentini
2111 Olive Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Corea
Cuyahoga County Board of DD
1275 Lakeside Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

Arthur Haynes
3660 W. 128th
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 GRD 222470—Re: Arthur Haynes. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. C. Corea, atty.
