Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222472
- Date Died
- September 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Nancy P. Glaser
27290 Forestview Ave.Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Decedent
Don D. Glaser
27290 Forestview Ave.Euclid OH 44132
Date Died :Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Text2017 EST 222472—Estate of Don D. Glaser. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
