Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222472
Date Died
September 14, 2016
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Nancy P. Glaser
27290 Forestview Ave.
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Decedent

Don D. Glaser
27290 Forestview Ave.
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 222472—Estate of Don D. Glaser. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
