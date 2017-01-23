Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222474
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 21, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Helen C. Valentine
3924 Monticello
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121

Ward

Linda C. Valentine
19859 Alexander Road
Walton Hills OH 44146

Applicant

Katherine P. Mccloud
25400 Rockside Rd #625a
Bedford OH 44146

Next of Kin

Fredrica R. Mccloud
19 Charleston Square
Euclid OH 44143

Text

2017 GRD 222474—Re: Linda C. Valentine. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 