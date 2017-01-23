Date Filed Monday, January 23, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222474 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 21, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222474—Re: Linda C. Valentine. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.