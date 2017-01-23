Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222475
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Jacqueline Smith
5412 East 134th StreetCleveland OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Alicia N. Graves
26110 Emery Road
Cleveland OH 44128
Decedent
Kendra K. Evans
5412 East 134th St.Cleveland OH 44125
Text2017 EST 222475—Estate of Kendra K. Evans. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. A. N. Graves, atty.
