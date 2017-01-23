Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222475
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 24, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Jacqueline Smith
5412 East 134th Street
Cleveland OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Alicia Natasha Graves
Law Offices of Alicia N. Graves
26110 Emery Road
Cleveland OH 44128

Decedent

Kendra K. Evans
5412 East 134th St.
Cleveland OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222475—Estate of Kendra K. Evans. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. A. N. Graves, atty.
