Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222479
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- October 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James T. Lesczynski
2034 East Royalton RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016
Applicant
Daniel M. Lescyznski
3330 Panama DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David J. Pasz Co., L.P.A.
11565 Pearl Road - #301
Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary
Daniel M. Lescyznski
3330 Panama DriveParma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
David J. Pasz Co., L.P.A.
11565 Pearl Road - #301
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 222479—Estate of James T. Lesczynski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Pasz, atty.
