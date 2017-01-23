Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222479
Bond
1
Date Died
October 2, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

James T. Lesczynski
2034 East Royalton Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016

Applicant

Daniel M. Lescyznski
3330 Panama Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David James Pasz
David J. Pasz Co., L.P.A.
11565 Pearl Road - #301
Strongsville OH 44136

Fiduciary

Daniel M. Lescyznski
3330 Panama Drive
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
David James Pasz
David J. Pasz Co., L.P.A.
11565 Pearl Road - #301
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 222479—Estate of James T. Lesczynski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Pasz, atty.
