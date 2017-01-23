Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222482
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 21, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Carol C. Nesper
4305 Woodbine Ave.Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
James Richard Nesper
4305 Woodbine Ave.Cleveland OH 44113
Next of Kin
Katherine E. Nesper
3575 Gridley Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Next of Kin
William J. Nesper
9739 1st Ave NwSeattle WA 98117
Next of Kin
Elizabeth S. Nesper
17100 Van Aken Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 222482—Re: James Richard Nesper. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
