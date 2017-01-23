Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222482
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 21, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Carol C. Nesper
4305 Woodbine Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

James Richard Nesper
4305 Woodbine Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Next of Kin

Katherine E. Nesper
3575 Gridley Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Next of Kin

William J. Nesper
9739 1st Ave Nw
Seattle WA 98117

Next of Kin

Elizabeth S. Nesper
17100 Van Aken Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 222482—Re: James Richard Nesper. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 