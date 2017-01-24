Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222483
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 24, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Joanne C. Carvell
4419 Tamalga Drive
South Euclid OH 44121-2969

Date Died :Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Applicant

George Collins
735 Trebisky Road
Cleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 222483—Estate of Joanne C. Carvell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
