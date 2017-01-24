Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222483
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joanne C. Carvell
4419 Tamalga DriveSouth Euclid OH 44121-2969
Date Died :Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Applicant
George Collins
735 Trebisky RoadCleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 222483—Estate of Joanne C. Carvell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
