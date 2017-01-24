Date Filed Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222483 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 24, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222483—Estate of Joanne C. Carvell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.