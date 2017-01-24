Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222485
Date Died
October 6, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Lewis M. Milner
19711 Edgecliff Drive
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

Frances D. Milner
23106 Nicholas Avenue
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 222485—Estate of Frances D. Milner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
