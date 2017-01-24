Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222485
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Lewis M. Milner
19711 Edgecliff DriveCleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
Frances D. Milner
23106 Nicholas AvenueEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 222485—Estate of Frances D. Milner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
