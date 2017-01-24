Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222491
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 21, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Chase Kennedy Vargo
496 Abbyshire Drive
Berea OH 44017

Natural Father

Chase Vargo
13290 Spruce Run Dr.
North Royalton OH 44133

Natural Mother

Courtney Condon
496 Abbyshire Dr.
Berea OH 44017

Applicant

Cynthia L. Condon
496 Abbyshire Drive
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 GRD 222491—Re: Chase Kennedy Vargo Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
