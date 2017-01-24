Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222491
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 21, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Chase Kennedy Vargo
496 Abbyshire DriveBerea OH 44017
Natural Father
Chase Vargo
13290 Spruce Run Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Natural Mother
Courtney Condon
496 Abbyshire Dr.Berea OH 44017
Applicant
Cynthia L. Condon
496 Abbyshire DriveBerea OH 44017
Text2017 GRD 222491—Re: Chase Kennedy Vargo Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
