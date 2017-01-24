Date Filed Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222491 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 21, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 222491—Re: Chase Kennedy Vargo Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.