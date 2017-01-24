Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222493
- Date Died
- September 19, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 7, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Francisco L. Lawas
9276 Stoney Creek LaneParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016
Applicant
Mary Ann Lawas Sademmi
4430 Forestview Rd.Toledo OH 43615
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Ave E, Ste 2100
Cleveland OH 44114-2653
Text2017 EST 222493—Estate of Francisco L. Lawas. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. J. Jereb, atty.
About your information and the public record.