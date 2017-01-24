Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222493
Date Died
September 19, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Francisco L. Lawas
9276 Stoney Creek Lane
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016

Applicant

Mary Ann Lawas Sademmi
4430 Forestview Rd.
Toledo OH 43615
Applicant's Attorney
Brian James Jereb
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Ave E, Ste 2100
Cleveland OH 44114-2653

Text

2017 EST 222493—Estate of Francisco L. Lawas. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. J. Jereb, atty.
