Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222495
Date Died
January 12, 2007
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Karen Hogarth
17122 Park Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
John Carmen Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Josephine A. Parrino
5095 S. O. M. Center Road
Solon OH 44139

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 222495—Estate of Josephine A. Parrino. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Spiccia, atty.
