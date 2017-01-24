Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222495
- Date Died
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Karen Hogarth
17122 Park DriveChagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Josephine A. Parrino
5095 S. O. M. Center RoadSolon OH 44139
Fiduciary's Attorney
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222495—Estate of Josephine A. Parrino. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Spiccia, atty.
