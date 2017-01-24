Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222497
Filing Code
COA

Plaintiff

Mark Perry
3715 Rolliston Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Defendant

Fay D. Byrd
2898 Dietrich Ave.
Palm Bay FL 32909

Defendant

Jennie Thomas
4144 East 188th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Plaintiff

Jonell Perry
3716 Rolliston Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff's Attorney
Tyrone Edward Reed
Tyrone E. Reed & Associates
11811 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 ADV 222497—Jonell Perry vs Fay D. Byrd, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. T. E. Reed, atty.
