Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222497
- Filing Code
- COA
Plaintiff
Mark Perry
3715 Rolliston RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Defendant
Fay D. Byrd
2898 Dietrich Ave.Palm Bay FL 32909
Defendant
Jennie Thomas
4144 East 188th StreetCleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff
Jonell Perry
3716 Rolliston RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff's Attorney
Tyrone E. Reed & Associates
11811 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 ADV 222497—Jonell Perry vs Fay D. Byrd, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. T. E. Reed, atty.
