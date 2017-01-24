Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222499
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 23, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Board of Education

Lyndhurst Board Of Education

Natural Father

Kenneth Arthur Ledford
15 Woodland St Apt. 613
Hartford CT 06105

Applicant

Keisha Evans
989 Leadridge Rd.
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Ward

Kenrick Ledford
989 Leadridge Rd.
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Text

2017 GRD 222499—Re: Kenrick Ledford. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 