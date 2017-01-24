Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222499
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 23, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Board of Education
Lyndhurst Board Of Education
Natural Father
Kenneth Arthur Ledford
15 Woodland St Apt. 613Hartford CT 06105
Applicant
Keisha Evans
989 Leadridge Rd.Lyndhurst OH 44124
Ward
Kenrick Ledford
989 Leadridge Rd.Lyndhurst OH 44124
Text2017 GRD 222499—Re: Kenrick Ledford. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
