Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222500
- Date Died
- July 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Commissioner
Joseph M. Patton
25125 Detroit Road Ste 120Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
James Ashworth
13521 West AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Thursday, July 7, 2016
Applicant
Joseph M. Patton
25125 Detroit Road Ste 120Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
25125 Detroit Rd Suite 120
Westlake OH 44145-2500
Text2017 EST 222500—Estate of James Ashworth. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Patton, atty.
