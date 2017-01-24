Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222500
Date Died
July 7, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Commissioner

Joseph M. Patton
25125 Detroit Road Ste 120
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

James Ashworth
13521 West Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Joseph M. Patton
25125 Detroit Road Ste 120
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Matthew Patton
25125 Detroit Rd Suite 120
Westlake OH 44145-2500

Text

2017 EST 222500—Estate of James Ashworth. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Patton, atty.
