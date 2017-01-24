Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222501
Date Died
October 4, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Dennis S. Rosin
19340 Prospect Road
Cleveland OH 44149

Applicant

Carol A. Rosin
19340 Prospect Road
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
James David Roseman
1st. Merit Wealth Management
Republic Building, Suite #350
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222501—Estate of Dennis S. Rosin. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Roseman, atty.
