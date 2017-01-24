Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222501
- Date Died
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Dennis S. Rosin
19340 Prospect RoadCleveland OH 44149
Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Applicant
Carol A. Rosin
19340 Prospect RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
1st. Merit Wealth Management
Republic Building, Suite #350
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222501—Estate of Dennis S. Rosin. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Roseman, atty.
