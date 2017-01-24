Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222502
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $140,000.00
- Date Died
- January 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD1
Decedent
Thomas Joseph Milligan
400 Brick Mill RunWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Applicant
James W. Milligan
3008 Canterbury RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 222502—Estate of Thomas Joseph Milligan. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $140,000.00. C. E. Mills, atty.
