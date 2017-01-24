Date Filed Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222502 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $140,000.00 Date Died January 18, 2017 Filing Code AD1

Text 2017 EST 222502—Estate of Thomas Joseph Milligan. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $140,000.00. C. E. Mills, atty.