Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222503
- Date Died
- July 31, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 22, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Alisha Ann Woodson
12404 Oak Park Blvd.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Sunday, July 31, 2016
Applicant
Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd.Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 222503—Estate of Alisha Ann Woodson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. P. Richlak, atty.
About your information and the public record.