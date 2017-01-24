Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222503
Date Died
July 31, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 22, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Alisha Ann Woodson
12404 Oak Park Blvd.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Sunday, July 31, 2016

Applicant

Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd.
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 222503—Estate of Alisha Ann Woodson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. P. Richlak, atty.
