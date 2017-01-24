Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222504
Date Died
October 8, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 28, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Gloria Montgomery
1354 E. 95th Street
Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Tiffany D. Montgomery
12601 Melgrove Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Saturday, October 8, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222504—Estate of Tiffany D. Montgomery. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. P. Richlak, atty.
