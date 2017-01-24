Date Filed Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222504 Date Died October 8, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 28, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222504—Estate of Tiffany D. Montgomery. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. P. Richlak, atty.