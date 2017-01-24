Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222504
- Date Died
- October 8, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 28, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Gloria Montgomery
1354 E. 95th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Tiffany D. Montgomery
12601 Melgrove Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Saturday, October 8, 2016
Text2017 EST 222504—Estate of Tiffany D. Montgomery. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. P. Richlak, atty.
