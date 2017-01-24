Date Filed Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222505 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $225,000.00 Date Died December 27, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222505—Estate of Blanche Zimba. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $225,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. N. I. Johnson, atty.