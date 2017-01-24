Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222505
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $225,000.00
- Date Died
- December 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood DriveCleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708
Decedent
Blanche Zimba
2187 Overlook RoadCleveland OH 44106
Fiduciary
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood DriveCleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708
Text2017 EST 222505—Estate of Blanche Zimba. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $225,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. N. I. Johnson, atty.
