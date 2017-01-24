Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222505
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$225,000.00
Date Died
December 27, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Nelli Iwona Johnson
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708

Decedent

Blanche Zimba
2187 Overlook Road
Cleveland OH 44106

Fiduciary

Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Nelli Iwona Johnson
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708

Text

2017 EST 222505—Estate of Blanche Zimba. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $225,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. N. I. Johnson, atty.
