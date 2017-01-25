Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222506
- Date Died
- September 12, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 13, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michelle A. Rolka
6820 Great Oaks PkwyIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Eleanore A. Shiever
35105 Quartermane CircleSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Monday, September 12, 2016
Text2017 EST 222506—Estate of Eleanore A. Shiever. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. N. W. Siegel, atty.
