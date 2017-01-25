Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222506
Date Died
September 12, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 13, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michelle A. Rolka
6820 Great Oaks Pkwy
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Eleanore A. Shiever
35105 Quartermane Circle
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 222506—Estate of Eleanore A. Shiever. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. N. W. Siegel, atty.
