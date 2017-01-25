Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222514
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 15, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ATSS
Applicant
Cbc Settlement Funding, Llc
181 Washington St., Suite 375Conshohocken PA 19428
Applicant's Attorney
Niekamp, Weisensell, Mutersbaugh & MaLLP
23 S. Main St.
Akron OH 44308-1322
In Re:
D. Tate
Text2017 MSC 222514—Re: D. Tate. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. W. Mastrantonio, atty.
