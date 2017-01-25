Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222514
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ATSS

Applicant

Cbc Settlement Funding, Llc
181 Washington St., Suite 375
Conshohocken PA 19428
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Walter Mastrantonio
Niekamp, Weisensell, Mutersbaugh & MaLLP
23 S. Main St.
Akron OH 44308-1322

In Re:

D. Tate

Text

2017 MSC 222514—Re: D. Tate. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. W. Mastrantonio, atty.
