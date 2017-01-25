Date Filed Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC222514 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 15, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code ATSS

Text 2017 MSC 222514—Re: D. Tate. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. W. Mastrantonio, atty.