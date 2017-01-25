Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222518
- Date Died
- July 28, 2013
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 8, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Kim W. Lentz
1241 Lost Tree Drive, NwCanton OH 44708
Decedent
Alan Dale Spivey
61 East 208th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Sunday, July 28, 2013
Text2017 EST 222518—Estate of Alan Dale Spivey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
