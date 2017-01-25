Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222518
Date Died
July 28, 2013
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 8, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Kim W. Lentz
1241 Lost Tree Drive, Nw
Canton OH 44708

Decedent

Alan Dale Spivey
61 East 208th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Sunday, July 28, 2013

Text

2017 EST 222518—Estate of Alan Dale Spivey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 