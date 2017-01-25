Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222519
- Date Died
- February 14, 2005
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
John C. Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street, Second FloorCleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Robert Q. Johnson
3532 Hildana Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Monday, February 14, 2005
Text2017 EST 222519—Estate of Robert Q. Johnson Sr. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. J. C. Spiccia, atty.
