Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222519
Date Died
February 14, 2005
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

John C. Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street, Second Floor
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
John Carmen Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Robert Q. Johnson
3532 Hildana Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Monday, February 14, 2005

Text

2017 EST 222519—Estate of Robert Q. Johnson Sr. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. J. C. Spiccia, atty.
