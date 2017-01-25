Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222521
Bond
1
Date Died
December 2, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Barbara A. Martin
63 East Grand Street
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Friday, December 2, 2016

Applicant

Kenneth H. Martin
63 East Grand Street
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Surviving Spouse

Kenneth Martin
63 East Grand Street
Berea OH 44017

Fiduciary

Kenneth H. Martin
63 East Grand Street
Berea OH 44017
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Text

2017 EST 222521—Estate of Barbara A. Martin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. G. Mille, atty.
