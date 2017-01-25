Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222521
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- December 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Barbara A. Martin
63 East Grand StreetBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Friday, December 2, 2016
Applicant
Kenneth H. Martin
63 East Grand StreetBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Surviving Spouse
Kenneth Martin
63 East Grand StreetBerea OH 44017
Fiduciary
Kenneth H. Martin
63 East Grand StreetBerea OH 44017
Fiduciary's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Text2017 EST 222521—Estate of Barbara A. Martin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. G. Mille, atty.
About your information and the public record.