Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222527
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Steven R. Meadows
29232 Inverness Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017
Applicant
Julie E. Palomaki
29232 Inverness Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638
Surviving Spouse
Julie Palomaki
29232 Iverness Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary
Julie E. Palomaki
29232 Inverness Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638
Text2017 EST 222527—Estate of Steven R. Meadows Md. Application to administer estate filed. C. A. Johnson, atty.
