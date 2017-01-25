Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222527
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Steven R. Meadows
29232 Inverness Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Applicant

Julie E. Palomaki
29232 Inverness Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Alan Johnson
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638

Surviving Spouse

Julie Palomaki
29232 Iverness Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140

Fiduciary

Julie E. Palomaki
29232 Inverness Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
Christopher Alan Johnson
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638

Text

2017 EST 222527—Estate of Steven R. Meadows Md. Application to administer estate filed. C. A. Johnson, atty.
