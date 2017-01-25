Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222528
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Robert Gordon
4090 E. 142nd. St. UpCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Saturday, July 16, 2016
Applicant
Natasha Gordon
4090 E. 142nd. St. UpCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave East, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222528—Estate of Robert Gordon. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. N. A. DiCello, atty.
