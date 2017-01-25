Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222528
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 16, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Robert Gordon
4090 E. 142nd. St. Up
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Saturday, July 16, 2016

Applicant

Natasha Gordon
4090 E. 142nd. St. Up
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas Anthony DiCello
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave East, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222528—Estate of Robert Gordon. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. N. A. DiCello, atty.
