Date Filed Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222528 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died July 16, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222528—Estate of Robert Gordon. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. N. A. DiCello, atty.