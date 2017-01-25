Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222529
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Donald A. Simko
11925 Longmead Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Decedent

Bonnie J. Simko
144 Milton Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Monday, May 9, 2016

Commissioner

John J. Wargo

Text

2017 EST 222529—Estate of Bonnie J. Simko. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
