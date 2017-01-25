Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222529
- Date Died
- May 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Donald A. Simko
11925 Longmead Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506
Decedent
Bonnie J. Simko
144 Milton Rd.Berea OH 44017
Date Died :Monday, May 9, 2016
Commissioner
John J. Wargo
Text2017 EST 222529—Estate of Bonnie J. Simko. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
