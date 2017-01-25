Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222530
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 23, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Peter A. Russell
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A-2Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Peter A. Russell, Esquire
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A2
Strongsville OH 44136
Ward
Walter J. Guise
5070 Harris Rd.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 GRD 222530—Re: Walter J. Guise. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. P. A. Russell, atty.
