Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222530
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Peter A. Russell
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A-2
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Peter Andrew Russell
Peter A. Russell, Esquire
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A2
Strongsville OH 44136

Ward

Walter J. Guise
5070 Harris Rd.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2017 GRD 222530—Re: Walter J. Guise. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. P. A. Russell, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 