Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222532
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Allen Rogers
3251 E. 117th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Peter A. Russell
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A-2
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Peter Andrew Russell
Peter A. Russell, Esquire
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A2
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 GRD 222532—Re: Allen Rogers. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. P. A. Russell, atty.
