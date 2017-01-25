Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222534
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 21, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Carrie L. Graham
32731 N. Burr Oak Dr.Solon OH 44139
Next of Kin
Carolyn Graham
4063 East 147th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Next of Kin
Johnell Graham
10004 St Clair Ave #312Cleveland OH 44108
Ward
John R. Graham
32731 N. Burr Oak Dr.Solon OH 44139
Text2017 GRD 222534—Re: John R. Graham. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
