Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222534
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 21, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Carrie L. Graham
32731 N. Burr Oak Dr.
Solon OH 44139

Next of Kin

Carolyn Graham
4063 East 147th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Next of Kin

Johnell Graham
10004 St Clair Ave #312
Cleveland OH 44108

Ward

John R. Graham
32731 N. Burr Oak Dr.
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 GRD 222534—Re: John R. Graham. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
