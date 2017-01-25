Date Filed Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222537 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $55,000.00 Date Died October 19, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222537—Estate of Ethel L. Jones. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $55,000.00. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.