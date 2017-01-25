Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222537
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$55,000.00
Date Died
October 19, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Decedent

Ethel L. Jones
18310 Knoll Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 222537—Estate of Ethel L. Jones. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $55,000.00. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
