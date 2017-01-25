Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222537
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $55,000.00
- Date Died
- October 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Decedent
Ethel L. Jones
18310 Knoll DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Text2017 EST 222537—Estate of Ethel L. Jones. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $55,000.00. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
